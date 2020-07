vFlyteAir 4th of July Sale

vFlyteAir announces their 4th of July Sale with all their X-Plane aircraft at 30% off their regular prices. vFlyteAir specializes in general aviation planes and has a lineup that includes examples like the Piper Cherokee, Grumman Tiger and Cirrus SR20. They even offer a freeware Ryan Navion if you'd like to get a taste of their quality before purchasing one of their other planes.

