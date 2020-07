Tailstrike Designs Previews Reggio Calabria At Night

Scenery developer Tailstrike Designs have previewed some night-time screen shots of their Reggio Calabria Airport (LICR) scenery for X-Plane 11:

Reggio di Calabria "Tito Minniti" Airport, also known as Aeroporto dello Stretto is an airport located near Reggio, in southern Calabria, Italy. It serves mainly the Province of Reggio and the Province of Messina, and partially the Province of Vibo Valentia; more than 1,200,000 people.

Source