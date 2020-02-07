FlyingIron Simulations P-38L Development Mini-Update #2

Today we're happy to share some more images of our upcoming P-38 Lightning for X-Plane 11.

As you can see, Art is progressing tremendously, with livery creation now taking place as well as Particle FX development. Work continues refining the sound, including exact spatial positioning and carefully tuned distance attenuation. Flight Model development is largely complete, with programming now focusing on weapons implementation, further developing our Flight Control & hydraulics simulation system, and further optimising.

We also have some very happy news regarding optimisation: despite being by far our most complex simulation and best-looking model, the P-38 is our smoothest running module so far in terms of frame-rates & performance. We are getting a smooth 75+fps in OpenGL, and better frames still in Vulkan testing. For comparison, we normally expect to sit around ~60 fps with our Spitfire simulation.

Without further ado, the preview images:

