  • Orbx Previews Newcastle Airport P3D

    Newcastle International Airport is located north of the university city of Newcastle Upon Tyne in the North East of England. Once an industrial superpower of the shipbuilding era Newcastle has now transformed into a buzzing cultural hub. Over 5 million visitors a year pass through the doors from leisure routes operated by narrow-body jets to Las Palmas & Santorini and long-haul visits to Dubai in a 777-300ER. This is the perfect airport for those wanting something a bit more regional, but with an international appeal. The 7,600ft runway provides quite the challenge when operating those heavier aircraft, especially during the typical rainy weather of the north of England.

    Features

    • Detailed and stunning PBR rendition of Newcastle International Airport
    • Ultra-high quality texture work throughout
    • Stunning 3D modelling
    • 30cm per pixel photoreal with seasons
    • Great challenging runway for heavy jets
    • Highly detailed PBR Ground Service Equipment
    • SODE animated jetways & VGDS support
    • Fully compatible with TrueEarth Great Britain Central and EU England

