Aeroplane Heaven Explains PBR And Ctrl/Ezy

    Aeroplane Heaven Explains PBR

    So Why PBR?

    PBR (Physical-Based-Rendering) workflow when used in fight sim creates such a difference in everything including small details. Have a look at this in-game screen shot of part of the instrument panel of the Sabreliner. You'll see we have rendered the dimensional quality of the gauge faces and needles, etc. The numbers are recessed and the dial paint has depth and texture.

    When you put all this together with the larger items, the experience in the cockpit becomes far more realistic and Immersive. You'll find this type of material and texturing in all our products from now on including the Ctrl/Ezy short cockpits.

    About Ctrl/Ezy

    Ctrl/Ezy has been designed to suit a particular type of sim flyer. There is a vast amount of people who fly mostly in exterior view, taking screenshots of the model and all that expensive scenery they have bought. All these people want and need is a basic panel with the basic information on, a set of switches to turn on and off all the basic systems and start the engine. Also, they rely heavily on keyboard input so that they can stay in the exterior view. Ctrl/Ezy is NOT for those that like systems, following the flight procedures exactly, spending a lot of time in the cockpit when flying. We have the regular AH line for that. We understand it is a bit confusing but as more Ctrl/Ezy products are released, we hope that people will begin to understand the concept and just decide whether it is for them or not. We ALWAYS ensure that people know EXACTLY what they are buying before pushing the button so PLEASE READ the descriptions on Ctrl/Ezy products before hitting the buy now button. That way there will be no surprises. By the way, the other major benefit of Ctrl/Ezy is that you get the same standard of modeling and PBR texturing you get in our standard line, at a much lower cost. That can't be bad can it?

    Source

    1. stretch's Avatar
      stretch - Today, 09:32 AM
      Thinking outside the box....nicely done Aeroplane Heaven

