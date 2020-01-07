Rolling Cumulus Announces Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode 3

Rolling Cumulus Software continues with its series "Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels" arraving at one of the most dangerous skies for bush pilots and all others too.

Nepal, landlocked country with its ancient culture and the Himalayas was very much unknown to the outside world until the 1950s. Between China and India, home to eight of the world's highest mountains including the magestic Mount Everest or "Sugarmatha" as is locally called, awaits daring pilots who want to experience the art of bush flying to harsh and most dangerous lands known to man.

Twelve brand new "Photolook" Airfields Scenery await pilots to take on the challenge in this Episode, within mountains and dangerous tiny valleys they lay with their cold grass and humid dirt. Tourists and locals can only get there by air. The opportunity for you to fly here is coming soon.

Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels #2

Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels #1

Browse Rolling Cumulus add-ons