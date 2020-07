David Rosenfeld - Tel Aviv Airport Preview

Scenery developer David Rosenfeld has released some WIP images of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport (LLBG). The scenery is currently in beta testing and will be available P3D v4 and 5:

Ben Gurion Airport, commonly known by its Hebrew acronym as Natbag, is the main international airport of Israel and the busiest airport in the country, located on the northern outskirts of the city of Lod, which is about 45 km northwest of Jerusalem and 20 km to the southeast of Tel Aviv.

