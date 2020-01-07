Orbx Have Released Oregon For P3D v4+

Discover all new mountains, canyons, forests and more on your journey to bring North America to life in Prepar3D v4+.

TrueEarth Oregon is sure to capture your heart with 1.2/pixel orthoimagery covering the entire state. The millions of accurately placed trees, buildings and other visual objects mean VFR flying across this beautiful state is made easy and realistic.

The city of Portland has been completely transformed while other cities such as Eugene, Corvallis, and Salem have been enhanced to provide you with an immersive experience across the thousands of miles of included coverage. Whilst Portland may be Oregon's shining star, the inner-explorer will get thrills from coasting along the Columbia River Gorge or across Lake Wallowa amongst the Wallowa Mountains. Those who love a challenge will find Hells Canyon both stunning and exciting due to its deep canyons and varied structure.

