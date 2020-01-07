  • Orbx Have Released Oregon For P3D v4+

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-01-2020 02:19 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Have Released Oregon For P3D v4+

    Discover all new mountains, canyons, forests and more on your journey to bring North America to life in Prepar3D v4+.

    TrueEarth Oregon is sure to capture your heart with 1.2/pixel orthoimagery covering the entire state. The millions of accurately placed trees, buildings and other visual objects mean VFR flying across this beautiful state is made easy and realistic.

    The city of Portland has been completely transformed while other cities such as Eugene, Corvallis, and Salem have been enhanced to provide you with an immersive experience across the thousands of miles of included coverage. Whilst Portland may be Oregon's shining star, the inner-explorer will get thrills from coasting along the Columbia River Gorge or across Lake Wallowa amongst the Wallowa Mountains. Those who love a challenge will find Hells Canyon both stunning and exciting due to its deep canyons and varied structure.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    Tags: orbx, oregon

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Must be something I said....

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I have been signed up for for alpha testing since the beginning but as yet I haven't been invited to join the alpha/alpha community. I...

    Last Post By: CBILL737 Today, 03:44 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Chiloquin Airport 2S7 To Crater Lake

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    I just downloaded the new ORBX scenery for Oregon. So having good friends and memories from around 2S7 and Crater Lake, I though I'd make the trip...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:41 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Fargo to Sacremento - This Takeoff Could Have Been Ugly!

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Been enjoying some tubeliner flights lately. Easy to multi task while cruising the friendly skies. Now this take off was just a bit not close to...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 03:39 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    A350 Cleveland to Las Vegas

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Guess I needed a break to go play :rolleyes:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 02:36 PM Go to last post