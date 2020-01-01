CR1-Software – Aeronca Champ for FSX/P3D

The Aeronca Champ is the plane that helped to train many of the best pilots in the world. It also is a favorite for private pilots and many Cadets have earned their wings by being trained in the Aeronca Champion.

The Aeronca is a perfect choice for flying in and out of tight air strips, going out the lake and for just flying around enjoying the scenery.

We took much pride in the construction of the Aeronca by using our many years of 3D game design knowledge and the very best in 3D rendering software to create the most detailed and finely crafted Aeronca in the flight simulation community.

The new CR1-Software Aeronca Champ is a full max rendition of the real thing. It is delivered with the following model variants:

Tail dragger

Tail dragger with wheel pants

Tail dragger with tundra tires

Tail dragger ski version

Float version

Tricycle version

Tricycle version with wheel pants

The model also comes in short tail and long tail versions of all the above. Also it comes with ten different interior colors so the user can mix and match models, liveries, and interiors to create a custom plane in the colors the user prefers.

The Aeronca comes with 18 variants for you to choose from. All are included on the download and ready for you.

The Aeronca has a full PBR texture suite and period correct gauges and sounds. The animations are realistic and add more to the immersion of the virtual flying effect.

Flight models are extremely realistic and will require a little getting used to but with in no time you will be flying the virtual blue!

All doors and engine bays open on command and you can even look at the vintage engine which is fully modeled to the real thing! Window open with a click of the mouse.

If you like your planes a little gritty and used looking there are optional "distressed textures" that you can use to add that worn well used look to your favorite liveries.

The CR1-Software Aeronca Champ is compatible with FSX, FSX: Steam and P3D v1-v5.

