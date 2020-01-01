  • Just Flight Announces Traffic Global Update

    Just Flight - Traffic Global

    Traffic Global X-Plane users - today sees the release of a very substantial update. If you bought direct from Just Flight you'll already have received an email about the update advising you to re-download and if you bought from another online store then they'll have the new files tomorrow so keep a look-out for details.

    This update includes over 160 fixes, tweaks and improvements so worth investing the time and effort to get this latest version. Hats off to Jim, our developer for the continued hard work on Traffic Global and his continued engagement with the community when it comes to feedback and answering and helping with issues.

