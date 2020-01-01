  • VSKYLABS Tensor Taking Longer Than Expected

    VSKYLABS Tensor Taking Longer Than Expected

    Development is taking a bit longer than expected...as almost every scheduled 2-minute test-flight becomes into a ~45 minutes, adventurous and exciting sight-seeing and STOL party...The FA Tensor 600X is becoming a favorite here at the 'Labs!

    Some complementary news...the already-trained, animated virtual VSKYLABS aircrew figures were recently fitted into the cockpit, allowing to fly in VR, seeing both hands and legs on the controls while flying. There is of course an option to hide the pilot for a clean cockpit experience.

    Easy to use paint kit is also one of v1.0 objectives, and it looks like it will be included in the initial release version.

    The VSKYLABS FA Tensor 600X is being developed side by side with close feedback from highly experienced real-world autogyro pilots. It is featuring a highly defined, highly realistic flight dynamics performance and handling characteristics of the FA Tensor 600X Autogyro.

    Stay tuned! Release is getting closer!

