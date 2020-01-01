Aeroplane Heaven Previews Ctrl-Ezy Jaguar Panel

The talented developers over at Aeroplane Heaven have released some preview images of their Ctrl-Ezy Jaguar for X-Plane 11:

The CTRL-Ezy Jaguar's front panel is getting its coat of paint (and scratches/dings). Work in progress renders.

Jaguar S / Jaguar GR1

Single-seat all-weather tactical strike, ground-attack fighter version for the Royal Air Force, 165 built.[43] Equipped with NAVigation And Weapon Aiming Sub-System (NAVWASS) for attacking without use of radar. Ferranti "laser ranger and marked target seeker" added to nose during production. Engines replaced by Adour Mk 104 from 1978.

Source