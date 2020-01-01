PTTBuddy Sound Utility Released

PTTBuddy is a sound utility that aims to assist in better automatic volume control of windows applications. It manages your applications volume levels while you focus on what really matters.

Features

PTT volume Change. The user defines a Press to Talk button and PTTBuddy will lower the volume of the applications to a certain level, with the ability of fade out/fade in. It works with keyboard and joystick buttons. Volume Level Monitoring. PTTBuddy will lower the volume of the defined applications, as in PTT mode, but the trigger will be the volume level of other user-defined applications. Joystick bind to keyboard key. This is useful for applications that have PTT capability but they cannot use joysticks. For that reason PTTBuddy broadcasts the key you need when you press the joystick button you define.

​Press to Talk – Keyboard & Joystick: Assign your Press to Talk (PTT) button and let PTTBuddy automatically lower the volume for you when you press it. And you can define multiple apps to lower the volume!

Monitoring Volume Levels: Order PTTBuddy to monitor the volume levels of the applications you want. It will then lower the volume of specific applications, as soon as he detects sound.

PTTBuddy can be used with ANY Windows application that is outputting sound.

Example #1: Euroscope ATC client:

I am streaming or just having a session of Euroscope online on VATSIM network.

I need to play my music in the background but need to be able to lower the volume of the music while i am either talking to pilots or listening to them.

Example #2: Flight Simulator:

I am enjoying my flight online on VATSIM with my favorite flight simulator.

I like hearing the sounds of the engines loud, but on the other hand i need to hear clearly the command of the ATC or the comms of the other pilots.

Purchase PTTBuddy