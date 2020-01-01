  • Parallel 42 - A320 Immersion V2

    A320 Immersion V2 is designed specifically for the Aerosoft Airbus A320 Professional. The A320 has again taken the lead as the most utilized aircraft in the world; this package will deliver total immersion as you tour the globe and its many climates.

    Compatible with the following aircraft:

    In our search for total immersion, we often overlook the finer details that are missing in-sim. It's these important details that add the most to our experience. For this, we present our Immersive Line of products.

    All-In-One!

    A320 Immersion V2 is available as a single package for all four variants of the Aerosoft Airbus Professional Series: A318, A319, A320, and A321 (for Prepar3D v4/v5). Enjoy immersive effects for all variants, customized for each.

