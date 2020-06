Aeroplane Heaven Previews Sabreliner For P3D v4/v5

Sabres flash...

Sabreliner is nearing its release. Just some flight dynamics polish, manual writing and sound work to go. Here are some in-sim screenshots to be going on with.

The Aeroplane Heaven Sabreliner business jet will be a high definition simulation for P3D v4.5 and v5 only. It will include three versions each with PBR material, authentic detail and super-high definition. It will offer a luxury fitted cabin (60 and 65 models). Also included will be the T39 military version.

Source