Inibuilds A300-600 Development Update #6

Our team has been working flat out since the last update, finalising key systems whilst undergoing a rigorous and thorough internal testing phase. We are happy to report this phase is coming to a close in the next week or two, with a final beta being pushed to the iniBuilds Working Group.

Consequently, as we approach the finish line for this project, we have been preparing our organisation for the release of our flagship development project.

You can now find the official product page for the iniSimulations A300-600R(F) ON THE LINE here, along with some brand new images from the near to complete version of the aircraft, complemented with the features list released with Development Update 5.

Furthermore, we are nearing the end of painting all liveries requested by the community from realistic to fictional liveries, and you can check the progress on these here.

We know the community is excited as are we to get their hands on this truly glorious product! However, please note we really want to provide you, our customers, an excellent first impression and product, and therefore we will ensure it is extensively reviewed and tested before we proceed to the release phase. We have some awesome things planned for you to gain greater insight into the product before release, which will be announced soon!

As we’ve mentioned before, we love interacting with the community, on a personal basis, and invite you to join our Discord to speak to others and our team regarding this project, or sign up to the iniBuilds Forum for an alternative engagement experience.

Source