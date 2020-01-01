  • Deadstick News - More In-Depth Updates Coming

    Deadstick - Bush Flight Simulator

    The team behind Deadstick, the bush flying simulator currently under development, have released a short video update announcing that in response to feedback going forward they will be issuing fewer, but more in depth, updates rather than the currently weekly updates. In addition, they are still recruiting pilots for beta testing.

    About Deadstick

    Initially announced to dedicated flight sim fans during FlightSim2017, Deadstick captures the thrill of being a bush pilot, braving the elements in an attempt to keep both yourself and aircraft intact as you deliver cargo. The skill is of flying is no longer enough as you must use your superior pilot judgement to navigate low cloud, attempt daring off airport landings, and survive deadly storms generated by a dynamic and unpredictable weather system.

    deadsticksimulator.com

