  • JennAviation - Brewster F2A Buffalo for XP11

    The Brewster Buffalo is a WWII fighter aircraft that served in early WWII. In 1939, it won a contest over the Grumman F4F Wildcat to become the first monoplane fighter aircraft for the U.S. Navy. When the U.S. entered the war, the Buffalos were obsolete due to their unsavory handling characteristics and lackluster performance, especially compared to the famous Mitsubishi A6M Zero.

    The Buffalo saw most of its success in Finland against soviet fighters. During the Continuation War in 1941-1944, the Finnish Air Force Buffalos did well engaging and destroying many Soviet fighter aircraft at that time. In the first phase of that conflict, 32 Soviet aircraft were shot down for each B-239 (de-navalized F2A-1) lost, and 36 Buffalo "aces" were produced.

    This Buffalo is made to represent either the B-239s operated by the Finnish Air Force, or the Navy Buffalos (3 U.S. liveries are included).

    Features

    • Functional 3D cockpit with clickable throttle, prop control, mixture, master switch, and more
    • Moving 3D flap and gear indicators
    • 6 Finnish liveries and 3 U.S. Navy liveries
    • Accurate flight model flown and tested by a pilot with similar real warbird experience
    • Clickable animated canopy that opens and closes
    • Functioning guns (weapons arm is on the left side mini-panel in front of the throttle column area)
    • Detailed 3D cockpit with smooth modeling

    Purchase JennAviation - Brewster F2A Buffalo for XP11

