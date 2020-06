Aeroplane Heaven Previews Crtl/Ezy Tomcat

Aircraft developer Aeroplane Heaven have shown off some previews of their P3D only F14 Tomcat:

Look what the (tom) cat dragged in... Inching its way down the line for Ctrl/Ezy. We may even put in a rear cockpit wall...front panel only. Full PBR inside and out.

Sorry FSX fans, this one is for P3D v4.5 and v5 ONLY. There is simply just too much detail in the exterior model to make it work for FSX. A cut down is just too much work.

