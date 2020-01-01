  • VATSTAR Celebrates 5 Years

    VATSTAR Celebrates 5 Years

    Come and join VATSTAR celebrate our 5th anniversary by flying from KATL to KTPA in the VATSIM network June 28th @ 2130z. For 5 years now VATSTAR has been training pilots around the world get the basics of flying in the VATSIM network. Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Miami ARTCC will staff up and make it an even more fun experience but we need your help, come join us and let us feel the love.

    • Departing: KATL the 28th @ 2130z
    • Arriving: KTPA
    • Type: IFR (VFR is acceptable as well)
    • Remarks: Type "VATSTAR" in your Flight Plan Remarks (ex: "Celebrating VATSTAR's 5th Anniversary")
    • Aircraft Type: Any
    • Flight Briefing: Starts around 2100z in Discord (Invite link)

    Want to fly VATSTAR colors? We have made these paints avaliable for everyone to download and fly them (must register): X-Plane 11 A321 by Toliss, X Plane Zibo 737 800 VATSTAR livery, default FSX 747-400 VATSTAR livery, and PMDG PMDG 737-900 VATSTAR livery.

    Do I need to register? You do not need to register to fly with us. Our training is 100% free and everyone is welcome to take advantage of.

    Here is the full details of the event:

    http://vatstar.com/images/Flight4-Briefing.pdf

    Check us out at VATSTAR.com

