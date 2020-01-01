Rolling Cumulus - Sim Pulp Magazine - 1936 Survey Flights

In March 1936 you were assigned as pilot to Dr. Jack Fulkower, the famous weather and volcano expert from the British Isles. Your mission was to fly him to several weather/volcanic stations in Indonesia which has around 130 active volcanoes that are part of the Pacific Ring of Fire. You flew him to the stations which had been built after the great Mount Marapi eruption on the island of Java.

If this is your first time flying in one of our Sim Pulp Adventures you are in for a "unique" experience not challenged by any other way to fly. You will be part of the "Expedition" together with many characters that in one way or another interact with you and your valued passenger, the famous Doctor.

Make sure you have the needed vaccines and your passport up to date and head on with Dr. Fulkower to the old steamer "H.M.S. Baliwoo" which is leaving for Bali in an hour. Your plane was shipped there a month ago and is waiting at Mr. Jampur's hangar.

Features

Read the story and fly the indicated routes leading to monitoring stations

Fly over dangerous fuming active volcanoes in Indonesia

Rescue a badly hurt missionary after a big storm

Scenery of the 193os you will not forget

RCS Sim Pulp Magazine with complete documentation

