FlyingIron P-38L Development Update

    G'day guys,

    We've had a few requests for some updates on the P-38; today we are here to deliver on that. Firstly we apologise for the radio silence recently; we've been hard at work trying to continually enhance the quality of the aircraft as much as possible before we release.

    Speaking of release, let's get that out of the way first. Although we announced earlier that we were hoping to have released by now, we have ultimately decided to keep working on development for just a little while longer. We can't give a solid date right now, but we are planning in terms of days, not weeks and months, if that gives you any idea. We expect to have you all flying around in the fork-tail devil before mid-July at the very latest.

    Ultimately the reason for the delay was quality; while we have been very proud of development so far, maintaining our standard of ensuring each release is better than the last, we decided we want to take a bigger 'leap' with the P-38 and really push development into the next tier of quality. This means for you, you will receive the best possible rendition of the P-38, ready to fly on release day.

