Orbx Releases Alesund Vigra Airport For P3D

Gateway to the Fjords! Developer Finn Hansen brings us his latest airport, Alesund Vigra Airport for P3D v4+.

A delightful airport located along the beautifully rugged west coast of Norway, Alesund is a major destination for legacy, low-cost and charter carriers flying from across Europe.

A scenery that harnesses the latest P3D technology and features, Finn has gone above and beyond to create an ultra-detailed depiction of this well-known tourist location. Ultra-detailed modelling (including HD custom vehicles, GSE and boats unique to Alesund), stunning 7cm ground textures, cutting-edge snow technology and plenty of landmarks within the extended coverage area are just the beginning.

Intentionally designed to blend best with either Orbx Norway or Global Base, the airport is also completely compatible with OpenLC Europe and Global Vector.

