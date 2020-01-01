  • Orbx Releases Alesund Vigra Airport For P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-24-2020 10:11 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Releases Alesund Vigra Airport For P3D

    Gateway to the Fjords! Developer Finn Hansen brings us his latest airport, Alesund Vigra Airport for P3D v4+.

    A delightful airport located along the beautifully rugged west coast of Norway, Alesund is a major destination for legacy, low-cost and charter carriers flying from across Europe.

    Orbx Releases Alesund Vigra Airport For P3D

    A scenery that harnesses the latest P3D technology and features, Finn has gone above and beyond to create an ultra-detailed depiction of this well-known tourist location. Ultra-detailed modelling (including HD custom vehicles, GSE and boats unique to Alesund), stunning 7cm ground textures, cutting-edge snow technology and plenty of landmarks within the extended coverage area are just the beginning.

    Intentionally designed to blend best with either Orbx Norway or Global Base, the airport is also completely compatible with OpenLC Europe and Global Vector.

    Orbx Releases Alesund Vigra Airport For P3D

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    Tags: alesund, enal, orbx, vigra

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol california canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Robert1936

    more crashing on launch

    Thread Starter: Robert1936

    I posted on the end of the thread started by warmanbrent, but I think this may have gone dormant - and I was on the second page. I have tried...

    Last Post By: Robert1936 Today, 11:00 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Prepar3D v5 vs X-Plane 11 Vulkan

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20863-Prepar3D-v5-vs-X-Plane-11-Vulkan

    Last Post By: b52bob Today, 10:40 AM Go to last post
    FiremistSLK

    Newbie to Flight Simulators - Lots of questions

    Thread Starter: FiremistSLK

    Hello All! Let me open with this... I have a PPL and aquired it in 1972 in a Piper Cherokee PA-28. I also have my A&P licence from East Coast Arero...

    Last Post By: FiremistSLK Today, 10:39 AM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    New PC advice

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I am looking at getting a new pc built for the new sim. I am ready to throw money at it. So, what would be the highest spec pc currently...

    Last Post By: CBILL737 Today, 09:31 AM Go to last post