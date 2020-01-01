  • Prepar3D v5 vs X-Plane 11 Vulkan

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-23-2020 03:26 PM  Number of Views: 13  
    0 Comments
    P3D v5 vs X-Plane 11

    Prepar3D v5 vs X-Plane 11 Vulkan

    By Michael Hayward

    P3D vs X-Plane

    In recent weeks we have seen the release of Prepar3D v5 being the next step of the Lockheed Martin ESP-based platform, while Laminar Research has just released Vulkan onto X-Plane 11. With both platforms now looking to compete for the next generation of flight simmers, I thought now would be a better time than ever to compare the two simulators to see which now stands on top!

    I will be comparing both simulators without mods in their vanilla format through a range of different factors. These are the range of aircraft available, the quality of default aircraft, the worldwide scenery and sky environment of both platforms, the night environment, the simulator stability, the modality of both, flight dynamics and system requirements and optimisation for those that may not have the beefiest of systems.

    A side note that a lot of this will be based on my own opinions. You may have some very different ideas which I would love to hear in the comments!

    P3D vs X-Plane

    Default Aircraft Variation

    First, we will take a look at how many aircraft and variations both platforms come with. This section will not take into account the quality of each aircraft, just how many of each are available to fly from the get-go, the quantity you get for your money.

    X-Plane 11 comes with 20 aircraft, a glider and a helicopter for you to fly at your pleasure for a total of 22 loadable vehicles. This is a nice number and gives you a full range from commercial to light options.

    Prepar3D does however, give you a whole lot more! You may not get a passenger jetliner, but what you do get are 25 aircraft, 10 helicopters, 3 avatars, 2 submarines and even a drone! That's a total of 41 loadable vehicles and not just ones that fly! Prepar3D is sold as a much more in-depth training platform, so having this variety certainly helps in giving you a choice. With twice the loadout available, P3D gets the first point.

    P3D vs X-Plane

    Default Aircraft Quality

    Next, we will take a look at the quality of each aircraft set. Both are very strong contenders and have massive pros when it comes to detailing. Both platforms feature aircraft with full 3D cockpits and functional displays.

    X-Plane also has four commercial jetliners along with its fleet of general aviation and these are more than flyable with their cockpit systems and functional FMS (based on the Boeing 737, but neutral to work on any plane of choice). The default Garmin G1000 is also highly detailed, working as if it were the real thing through its series of menus and navigation options. You do however also get a load of older aircraft, planes ported from X-Plane 9 and 10 which add variety and choice, but then lack in system functionality. For the most part, X-Plane aircraft are well-built and you can fly far with them!

    P3D vs X-Plane

    P3D also deserves a special mention of its quality, given that its predecessor FSX generally saw aircraft that was certainly to be desired. By introducing planes from leading third-party developers by default, it certainly gives it an edge. These aircraft are all very well built with fantastic modelling inside and out. This gives you a lot to play with when flying.

    Default aircraft in both simulators are really good and can be loads of fun to fly, and for this, I will share the point between both platforms in this round.

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HF,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020
