Globall Art News On Vancouver Update

Globall Art have provided some info about the latest update to their popular scenery of Vancouver International Airport for X-Plane:

Hello captains. Some news for CYVR v1.2 in development.

Rendered interior of the tower with animated radar and new antennas.

New marks for the asphalt and inserted plates and other objects in front of the terminal.

Good Flights.

Vancouver International Airport is an international airport in Richmond, British Columbia. It is located 12 km from Downtown Vancouver. It is the second busiest airport in Canada by aircraft movements and passengers, behind Toronto Pearson International Airport.

