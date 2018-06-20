A2A Updates Accu-Sim For P3D Products

Accu-sim Update time!

The P3D products below have received a little update for you to grab via the updater for the respective products:

Accu-Sim C172 Trainer

Version 20.6.18.0 Changes (only applies to P3D v5)

Tuned dynamic lighting effects.

Fixed problem with default GPS gauge implementation.

Accu-Sim Bonanza 35

Version 20.6.18.0 Changes

Tuned dynamic lighting effects (restored brighter landing and taxi lights in P3Dv4).

Any issues, thoughts or comments, as always throw a post on the forums and we can do what we can to help.

Source