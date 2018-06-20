  • A2A Updates Accu-Sim For P3D Products

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-23-2020 11:26 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    A2A Updates Accu-Sim For P3D Products

    Accu-sim Update time!

    The P3D products below have received a little update for you to grab via the updater for the respective products:

    Accu-Sim C172 Trainer

    Version 20.6.18.0 Changes (only applies to P3D v5)

    • Tuned dynamic lighting effects.
    • Fixed problem with default GPS gauge implementation.

    Accu-Sim Bonanza 35

    Version 20.6.18.0 Changes

    • Tuned dynamic lighting effects (restored brighter landing and taxi lights in P3Dv4).

    Any issues, thoughts or comments, as always throw a post on the forums and we can do what we can to help.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing bristol california canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    flyboy208

    USS Nimitz CVN-68

    Thread Starter: flyboy208

    This is the reason I bought FSX. I could not stand it anymore, seeing all of the great screenshots at various FS sites, reading of it's praises, etc....

    Last Post By: loomy Today, 12:57 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    From Green to Tan

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    From Green to Tan and Back Again...a trip from Western to Eastern Washington State.

    Last Post By: American B777-223ER Today, 12:55 PM Go to last post
    kiwisfly

    Random land masses

    Thread Starter: kiwisfly

    first time caller....Can anyone explain where random land masses out to sea are coming from and how i can fix them, seem to have a few around the UK...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 11:37 AM Go to last post
    Ant1981

    Returning to Flight

    Thread Starter: Ant1981

    Hello all. After some years away from flying, I'm returning to flying. It's been a rough couple of years in my personal life, adding on top of other...

    Last Post By: Ant1981 Today, 11:15 AM Go to last post