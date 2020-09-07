Review: Aerosoft - Airport Ibiza XP

Airport Ibiza XP Publisher: Aerosoft Review Author:

Robin Tannahill Suggested Price:

$24.99

Part 1 - Introduction

"It's like waking up on a beach after a scary night in Ibiza" No, not my real life experience, but someone describing a nice piece of chill-out music. But, Ibiza really does deserve its reputation as the party capital of Europe, and how many folks have arrived at LEIB with high hopes of the holiday of a lifetime? Think Spring Break in Florida, but for 6 months of the year! Unfortunately, the author of this piece is well past that stage, a nice motorhome tour of Devon is my plan for when the lockdown ends!

From Wikipedia:

Ibiza Airport (IATA IBZ, ICAO, LEIB), and in Catalan Aeroport d'Evissa. The airport is the international airport serving the Balearic Islands of Ibiza and Formantera. It is located 7 km (4.3 miles) southwest of Ibiza Town. As the island is a major European holiday destination, it has several dozen seasonal routes to cities across Europe as well as some year round domestic routes.

In 2019, it handled no less that 8 million passengers. Of course, that is all irrelevant in these uncertain times, but we as flight sim enthusiasts, can recreate these heady days especially with the likes of World Traffic and Traffic Global, and witness an airport full of aircraft from Spain and Europe.

The software being reviewed is "Aerosoft - Airport Ibiza XP for X-Plane 11".

My copy was obtained from the store.flightsim.com, and is a large scenery pack. Zipped it is 4.1 GB, and unzipped, 10.7 GB. At the time of writing, the cost in the store was $24.99.

Part II - The Scenery

One thing to note is that, with this scenery, you are not just getting an airport, you are getting a couple of islands as well! Best let Aerosoft set the scene:

Description

Bring home some holiday feeling and enjoy the detailed airport as well as the fantastic scenery of the two islands Ibiza and Formentera.

Both islands include accurate coastlines, the newly designed airport in Ibiza, and aerial photography textures with a spectacular resolution of 0.5 m/pixel for the islands and 0.25 m/pixel for the airport.

The international airport of Ibiza (LEIB) features numerous details and surrounding buildings. Moreover, fully custom SAM jetways as well as PBR ground textures ensure a realistic flight experience.

Features

High resolution satellite images (about 0.5 m/px) on the whole island

Highly detailed airport with a resolution of 0.25 m/px

Numerous static vehicles like buses, baggage carts, etc.

Custom landmark objects

Fully customized SAM jetways

Highly detailed aerial photograph night textures

Compatible with World Traffic

PBR ground textures

Requirements

X-Plane 11

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 8 / 10 (64 bit), Linux or macOS 10.10+

Processor: Dual Core CPU with 3.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: 1 GB, DirectX 11

Installation size: 10 GB

The entry in the Store has some nice screen shots to give you a flavor of the scenery.

Let's see the difference between the default scenery and then with the Aerosoft package installed.

As you can see...much more detail!