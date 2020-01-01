  • UK2000 Scenery New Website Is Now Live

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-22-2020 12:04 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    As some of you might of noticed over the last few days, we have been updating the page with out new logo and details. This was in preparation for the new web site going live.

    We can now happily announce that the new web site is live with a modern and fresh look. Not everything has been transferred over to the new web site yet (Forums & user account), but you are able to view and order products on the new web site. As well as check out other new sections of the web site.

    You can check out the new web site at the usual address:

    www.uk2000scenery.co.uk

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. X-Plane,
    4. HN,
    5. Prepar3D,
    6. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol california canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Back to the States/ Athens to Detroit

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Needed to get back home so took the Queen out for 10 hour flight. :cool: PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 08:19 PM Go to last post
    Tom68

    FSX Stopped Working - Looking for Help

    Thread Starter: Tom68

    FSX SP2, Dell G7 laptop, windows 10, FSUIPC 4.8. Two additional screens beside the laptop main screen. OK, its worked great for years. Just the...

    Last Post By: Chp56 Today, 07:18 PM Go to last post
    RM1

    How does air freight work?

    Thread Starter: RM1

    Can someone please explain to me how air freight or charter works, from a business standpoint. I would like to know: 1. Cost of operations: On...

    Last Post By: johnnydoughert Today, 07:13 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Maybe this is why the P-51 was given the name of Mustang!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Took a long time before I could have landings like this. Like "breaking a horse!" Just takes a lot of patience and conversations with one...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 06:03 PM Go to last post