UK2000 Scenery New Website Is Now Live

As some of you might of noticed over the last few days, we have been updating the page with out new logo and details. This was in preparation for the new web site going live.

We can now happily announce that the new web site is live with a modern and fresh look. Not everything has been transferred over to the new web site yet (Forums & user account), but you are able to view and order products on the new web site. As well as check out other new sections of the web site.

You can check out the new web site at the usual address:

www.uk2000scenery.co.uk