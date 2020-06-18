  • Boundless - Isle of Man Airport

    Our first release for X-Plane - bringing you the beautiful airport of Ronaldsway, in the Isle of man. EGNS (Ronaldsway) airport is noted for its art deco original terminal, as well as being a target destination of airlines such as Aer Lingus Regional, Loganair, easyJet and Eastern Airlines. The airport can be demanding, due to its tough weather conditions, with fog and heavy crosswinds being common.

    Features

    • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron networks
    • Accurate Parking / ramp starts (Including helipad)
    • Multiple HD custom Buildings
    • PBR, reflective textures included on buildings
    • PBR, reflective ground textures
    • HD, orthophoto base, carefully sharpened and recoloured for best results
    • Full night lighting
    • Static aircraft, airlines include Aer Lingus Regional, Loganair, Eastern, West Atlantic (+Manx Airlines preserved at the museum)
    • Static GA aircraft
    • Fully compatible with traffic Global & WT3
    • Static Ground Crew & People
    • Includes all carparks & nearby RCS Building
    • Custom static Ground vehicles, with Isle of Man Airport * Menzies Aviation Branding
    • Comparable FPS to default airport
    • High level of airport detail
    • 100s of custom placed objects
    • Full airport fencing accurately placed

    Source

