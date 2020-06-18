Boundless - Isle of Man Airport

Our first release for X-Plane - bringing you the beautiful airport of Ronaldsway, in the Isle of man. EGNS (Ronaldsway) airport is noted for its art deco original terminal, as well as being a target destination of airlines such as Aer Lingus Regional, Loganair, easyJet and Eastern Airlines. The airport can be demanding, due to its tough weather conditions, with fog and heavy crosswinds being common.

Features

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron networks

Accurate Parking / ramp starts (Including helipad)

Multiple HD custom Buildings

PBR, reflective textures included on buildings

PBR, reflective ground textures

HD, orthophoto base, carefully sharpened and recoloured for best results

Full night lighting

Static aircraft, airlines include Aer Lingus Regional, Loganair, Eastern, West Atlantic (+Manx Airlines preserved at the museum)

Static GA aircraft

Fully compatible with traffic Global & WT3

Static Ground Crew & People

Includes all carparks & nearby RCS Building

Custom static Ground vehicles, with Isle of Man Airport * Menzies Aviation Branding

Comparable FPS to default airport

High level of airport detail

100s of custom placed objects

Full airport fencing accurately placed

