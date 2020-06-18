  • JRXDesign - SA 341B and SA 342J Gazelle

    Nels_Anderson
    JRXDesign - SA 341B and SA 342J Gazelle

    This product incorporates two versions in one and both are separate stand-alone models, tested over six months with the aid of IRL pilots as part of the JRX Test Team.

    The SA341B

    Is based on the military variant and uses “old school” avionics in use from the late 1970s onwards, including VHF and UHF military radios with “chatter” added for immersion.

    It has a functional PBDI (position bearing distance indicator) similar to the NADIR on the French variant, which can be programmed with X-Plane FMS flight plans. This version has 17 military / service style liveries included as standard.

    The SA342J

    Is a civilian variant with a more “modern” avionics suite, an up-rated engine and a different body kit, along with custom made avionics based on the Garmin and Avidyne real world family. There is a fully functional autopilot module and a “pop out tablet” showing either the GNS530, AviTab or a Services page showing critical flight data. This version comes with 19 liveries of various aircraft from around the world.

