TPX Announces Piper M350 For X-Plane

In a brief Twitter post, X-Plane 11 aircraft developer TPX (TangoPapaXray) announced that they have started work on a Piper M350. The one picture supplied indicates it is still early in development. The plane will be released as freeware.

The Piper M350 is a turbocharged piston engine aircraft with a 213 ktas cruise speed, range of 1343 nm and 25,000 maximum altitude. It seats six in cabin class comfort and features the Garmin G1000 NXI next generation integrated flight deck.

TPX on Twitter