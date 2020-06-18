Final Approach Simulations - KEWR Newark Liberty International

Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) is a major US airport located in Newark, New Jersey and one of the three major airports in the New York metropolitan area. It serves hundreds of daily domestic and international flights from over 40 carriers.

Features

Detailed main terminals, hangars, and airport buildings, modeled exactly as they appear in real life.

Over 30 custom static aircraft models (including 17 different airlines with up to date 2020 liveries) and several parking arrangements. User has a choice to include aircraft at terminals or remote parking stands during installation.

Includes the new Terminal One in its current under construction state. When the real Terminal One is completed in 2021, we'll provide another free update depicting it in its operational state.

Custom jetways (non-animated) detailed for each gate. Jetways are positioned at appropriate heights for small, medium, and heavy aircraft.

Detailed HD ground and runway textures.

HD photoscenery with seasonal changes.

Views from inside the terminal and control tower.

Airport illuminated with lights at night.

Open hangars that can be parked inside of.

Includes Kearny Heliport (65NJ).

Includes Port Newark and Elizabeth.

Realistic aircraft parking codes for AI traffic.

Capable with FSDreamTeam's GSX Level 1 without additional editing.

Purchase Final Approach Simulations - KEWR Newark Liberty International for FSX

Purchase Final Approach Simulations - KEWR Newark Liberty International for P3D