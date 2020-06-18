Where in the World Feature 125

This is amazing!
Thank you guys SO MUCH!
Feature Number 124 was from David Vega and included some photos of his own add-on scenery for P3D. Along the historic old Route 66 we were looking for Cuba, MO - "Gateway to the Ozarks" (KUBX).
Some brave guessers:
Michael Polley
Charlie Aron
Reid Gearhart
Dick Bronson
Bob Bina
Jose Aris
Steven Elk
Andrew Webb
Mateusz Mucha
Erik T.
Joe Bowers
Scott Carpenter
Dennis Knight
Robert Smyth
Paul Close
Melo Scanlon
Christian Bachmann
Mark Bryant
Robert Forberg
Rohan Nair
Thomas Oftedal
Stephen Nelson
Mike Guttman
Mark Green
Some wrong locations:
- Deer Park, NJ
- Galena, KS
I'm posting these suggestions in alphabetical order by FIRST NAME. Here we go with Feature Number 125 from Dick Bronson; this location features a major port for grain, coal and taconite. The airport's name sounds familiar but (like last time) it's not the location most AvGeeks would think of first. (My brain went to Arizona but that's not it!)
Ron Blehm