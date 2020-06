MK-Studios Additional Views Of Helsinki P3D

We're happy to present some further progress on Helsinki. We received a lot of support and information regarding EFHK that resulted in multiple changes in the models and textures.

A good example is T type jetway that was redone and matches the real model very very closely.

We also plan to release Lisbon for V5 this weekend and will then move to Tenerife Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

