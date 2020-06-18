Scenery designer Sierrasim Simulation announces their "Dangerour Approach Promo" with three of their airport scenery packages now on sale at 40% off the regular price. All three airports share in having a challenging location with a dangerous approach to them. Versions are available for both FSX and Prepar3D as follows:
- Sierrasim Simulation – SKMZ La Nubia Airport – Manizales for P3D v4-5
- Sierrasim Simulation – SKMZ La Nubia Airport – Manizales for FSX
- Sierrasim Simulation – SKPS Antonio Narino Airport – Pasto for P3Dv4
- Sierrasim Simulation – SKPS Antonio Narino Airport – Pasto for FSX
- Sierrasim Simulation – SKBG V2 Palonegro International Airport for P3Dv4/5
- Sierrasim Simulation – SKBGV2 Palonegro International Airport for FSX