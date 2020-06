Microsoft Flight Simulator June 18th, 2020 Development Update

Alpha 4 Patch Is Coming

We are wrapping up final testing on an upcoming patch for Alpha 4.

Our target release date is 06.25 and we will provide full patch notes along with the build.

Alpha Invitations

New invitations are being sent out today!

Partnership Series Update

We have moved the NAVBLUE and FlightAware Partnership Series updates back one week.

06.25 – NAVBLUE release

07.02 – FlightAware release

