TriSoftSim - Gibraltar for Aerofly FS 2

The scenery adds a photorealistic coverage with autogen, and numerous customised objects for the community of Gibraltar and airport. Numerous animated objects are also featured such as road traffic around the airport, windmills along with an aircraft taking off and landing on the runway. The scenery coverage has been expanded further away from Gibraltar and airport, featuring further custom made objects and autogen to cover majority of residential populated areas.

Purchase TriSoftSim - Gibraltar for Aerofly FS 2

See other TriSoftSim add-ons