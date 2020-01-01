  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing bristol california canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Downwind66

    Maybe this is why the P-51 was given the name of Mustang!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Took a long time before I could have landings like this. Like "breaking a horse!" Just takes a lot of patience and conversations with one...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 05:28 PM Go to last post
    jagabom

    Just one plane

    Thread Starter: jagabom

    If you could in real life fly just one plane for the rest of your life what would it be? 747-100 for me. Jim CYWG

    Last Post By: napamule2 Today, 05:04 PM Go to last post
    daverees

    What's happening now and FS2020

    Thread Starter: daverees

    Hi all, My first post here so...… I retired from Canadian aviation and moved to the DR in the Caribbean about 6 years ago. Finally got my...

    Last Post By: doering1 Today, 03:30 PM Go to last post
    Goriot

    Virgin GLOBAL FLYER - One man, One plane, One world...

    Thread Starter: Goriot

    http://www.virginatlanticglobalflyer.com/

    Last Post By: doering1 Today, 03:16 PM Go to last post