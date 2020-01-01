Flight Factor Releases AirportVS v2

AVS is inspired by a well known On-board Airport Navigation System (OANS) and designed to be a useful assistant during airport navigation.

AVS provides basic functional of a real OANS system with many custom enhancements, modern user interface and interactive map. Among other features there is an ability to interactively build taxi routes and show the traffic situation in the current airport.

As a bonus, AVS also provides an ability for viewing images and PDF files in simulator environment. It is available for three platforms, Windows, Linux and Mac (all 64-bit).

Features

Accurate representation of a moving airport map

Graphical and textual representation of all taxiways, holding points, aprons, runways and other important airfield data

Taxi-route depiction, optimization, visualization and verification.

Terrain and navaids representation

Real time representation of other traffic active in the airfield

Chart and general pdf loader available inside the application

Support for new XP 11.50 tcas datarefs

Multi-monitors support and ability to use AVS in separate OS window

Automatic saving of AVS window state

