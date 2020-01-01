  • Aeroplane Heaven - FMA IA58 Pucara Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-18-2020 11:42 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven - FMA IA58 Pucara Released

    The Pucara (Quechuan for "fortress") is an Argentinian ground attack and counter insurgency aircraft. A very capable and formidable aircraft it saw action in the Falklands war and the Sri-lankan civil war. By the time of the Falklands War, about 60 Pucaras had been delivered as it was built primarily to fly from shorter less than perfect airstrips it was decided that a small number of Pucaras should be sent to the Falklands. Most of the other Pucaras were stationed in Argentina as close to the Falklands as possible. Unfortunately in the battle for air supremacy the Pucara was outclassed by the Harrier. The Pucara however still continues to serve albeit in various upgraded forms.

    Aeroplane Heaven - FMA IA58 Pucara Released

    The Ctrl-ezy Pucara comes with a good selection of liveries and a loadout system allowing you to personalise your weapons loadout in a number of different ways.

    Aeroplane Heaven - FMA IA58 Pucara Released

    Features

    • Exterior accurately modelled in high fidelity with an enormous amount of authentic detail
    • An "on the fly" loadout system that allows you to change loadouts without having to reload the simulator
    • Highly realistic, animated pilot and co-pilot
    • Authentic stereo sound pack
    • Ten authentic liveries including the Torpedero with the MK13 Torpedo
    • "PBR Workflow" texturing inside and out, as used in many of today's successful computer games (converted for FSX)
    • A multi-simulator paint kit is provided to create your own liveries and paint schemes

    Aeroplane Heaven - FMA IA58 Pucara cockpit

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol california canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    1biggles1

    Default Tree Texture Upgrade Plus

    Thread Starter: 1biggles1

    Hi most of you will never here of me but I first started producing scenery in about 2006. Knowing that it is going to be quite a while before I can...

    Last Post By: 1biggles1 Today, 12:04 PM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    Flight Sim and Welding

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    When I first got off of the hamster wheel and out of the hamster cage ( i.e. retired ) I started attending the local community colleges. One of my...

    Last Post By: Rebrecs Today, 12:00 PM Go to last post
    stevetwells

    FSX on Windows 10

    Thread Starter: stevetwells

    I'm trying to install FSX on Windows 10 but am having some issues. After install when I start the program, it tells me five scenery location could...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 09:48 AM Go to last post
    jagabom

    Just one plane

    Thread Starter: jagabom

    If you could in real life fly just one plane for the rest of your life what would it be? 747-100 for me. Jim CYWG

    Last Post By: BushPilot Today, 09:42 AM Go to last post