Aeroplane Heaven - FMA IA58 Pucara Released

The Pucara (Quechuan for "fortress") is an Argentinian ground attack and counter insurgency aircraft. A very capable and formidable aircraft it saw action in the Falklands war and the Sri-lankan civil war. By the time of the Falklands War, about 60 Pucaras had been delivered as it was built primarily to fly from shorter less than perfect airstrips it was decided that a small number of Pucaras should be sent to the Falklands. Most of the other Pucaras were stationed in Argentina as close to the Falklands as possible. Unfortunately in the battle for air supremacy the Pucara was outclassed by the Harrier. The Pucara however still continues to serve albeit in various upgraded forms.

The Ctrl-ezy Pucara comes with a good selection of liveries and a loadout system allowing you to personalise your weapons loadout in a number of different ways.

Features

Exterior accurately modelled in high fidelity with an enormous amount of authentic detail

An "on the fly" loadout system that allows you to change loadouts without having to reload the simulator

Highly realistic, animated pilot and co-pilot

Authentic stereo sound pack

Ten authentic liveries including the Torpedero with the MK13 Torpedo

"PBR Workflow" texturing inside and out, as used in many of today's successful computer games (converted for FSX)

A multi-simulator paint kit is provided to create your own liveries and paint schemes

