SamScene Releases Bucharest City

SamScene has released the scenery of Bucharest city for FSX and Prepar3D. No matter you are flying for VFR, visual tourism, even taking off or landing to Bucharest International airport, you will not miss the chance to see the beautiful skyline of Bucharest.

Features

Bucharest photoreal texture

Over 10,000 autogen buildings with Romanian style designs.

Many custom hotels, buildings, business center, banks, churchs, squares, landmarks, etc.

Night light textures

Autogen vegetation all over the city

Street lights all over the whole Romania !

Compatible with other Bucharest airport sceneries

Good frame rate

Compatible with ORBX products

Source