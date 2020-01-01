SamScene Releases Bucharest City

SamScene has released the scenery of Bucharest city for FSX and Prepar3D. No matter you are flying for VFR, visual tourism, even taking off or landing to Bucharest International airport, you will not miss the chance to see the beautiful skyline of Bucharest.
Features
- Bucharest photoreal texture
- Over 10,000 autogen buildings with Romanian style designs.
- Many custom hotels, buildings, business center, banks, churchs, squares, landmarks, etc.
- Night light textures
- Autogen vegetation all over the city
- Street lights all over the whole Romania !
- Compatible with other Bucharest airport sceneries
- Good frame rate
- Compatible with ORBX products