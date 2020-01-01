TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition Released

The TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition, the first flagship product launched in the Thrustmaster Civil Aviation range, is a remarkably well-rounded PC joystick.

Designed for flawless integration in civil aviation games including X-Plane 11 and Microsoft Flight Simulator, this ergonomic replica Airbus sidestick is a versatile ally for virtual pilots in all types of flight simulation.

Featuring multiple remappable action buttons, a modular design and a wide range of powerful new features, amazing flight adventures "from space simulation to air combat" are now accessible to all users at an affordable price point.

A TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition

To properly celebrate the launch of its civil aviation product range, Thrustmaster has taken the opportunity to create a fantastic companion device for its new sidestick: the TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition.

The TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition will later be followed by two complementary modules: the TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition (an additional product, sold separately), replicating the real air brake, flaps, autobrake and parking brake features found on world-famous Airbus airliners including the A320 and A320neo.

Source