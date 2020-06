X-Plane 11.50b11 Now Available

X-Plane 11.50b11 is now available. Steam users, remember you can access this version by opting into the "Unstable Pre-Release beta" version. We'll make beta 11 the standard Steam public beta version once we have a newer beta.

Release note highlights include:

New UI option: anisotropic filtering

New Plane Maker option: always use Experimental Flight Model

Fixed hang on load

Shadow & crash fixes

Source