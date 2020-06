VSKYLABS News On Tensor 600X Project

The VSKYLABS Fraundorfer Aeronautics Tensor 600X Project is for sure one of the most fascinating VSKYLABS projects ever developed for X-Plane. Autogyros are AMAZING flying machines, in real-world and in X-Plane flight simulator, and the FA Tensor 600X is taking the flying experience into the highest levels.

Here are some casual "work-in-progress" screen shots. Stay tuned for much more!

