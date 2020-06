SWS PBR Phantom New Cockpit Textures Preview

Our PBR Phantom cockpit has been undergoing a major texture rework and we are excited to share with you some preview images!

The textures will be included in the next update of the PBR Phantom, which will also make it v5 compatible and include some bug fixes.

We'd also like to let you know that the PBR Phantom is now on sale at 20% off the regular price until the end of the month.

