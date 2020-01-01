Taburet - AXP Idaho and Montana for X-Plane 11

The second generation of autogen for X-Plane packages. The new generation goes much further into adding a more detailed coverage for buildings and woodlands into the scene. Idaho and Montana is a blend of multiple data to achieve a complete buildings and trees coverage for the states of Idaho and Montana.

Not less than approximately 1.6 million buildings are injected into this autogen package to achieve 99% coverage positioning buildings on the right position. It can work on its own; any mesh; any photorealistic scenery; any airport addon; any cityscape scenery. AXP can be customised as for example texture editing. Coverage: States of Idaho and Montana. In video AXP Idaho and Montana over ortho4xp created photo realistic textures.

