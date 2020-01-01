Sky Blue Radio Presents VA Days

It's coming! The Weekend of July 17th!!! July 17th, 18th and 19th!!

That weekend Virtual Airlines (VA’s) will have the opportunity to promote their airlines for "free" on Sky Blue Radio and can enter to win one year of advertising if selected as the Sky Blue Radio Virtual Airline of the Year!

Each VA will be allowed a 30 second spot to air that weekend to promote their airline. We will also include rotating promotion on social media with their logo.

On the 21st of July Sky Blue Radio will award the “Sky Blue Radio Virtual Airline of the Year”. The winning airline will get a thirty second spot for a year!!!

For more information visit https://skyblueradio.com/event/sky-blue-radio-presents-va-days/