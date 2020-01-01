Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria Professional for P3D v4/v5

Fly to the tip of Italy's distinctive boot shape -with Reggio Calabria professional. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Reggio Calabria, named after Italian Royal Air Force war-hero Tito Minniti, who was born in Reggio Calabria.

Reggio Calabria professional comes with all airport buildings and facilities as well as detailed terminals. Immerse yourself in this beautiful South Italian region: all major buildings around the airport have been reproduced in 3D and the surrounding cityscape has been done with customized autogen. Numerous 3D objects as well as ground rain effects during bad weather are bringing this scenery to life.

Features

PBR ground poly

Ground rain effects

Sat image surrounding the airport orbx compatible

Custom Terrain mesh

Surrounding cityscape done with customized autogen

Airport buildings with latest layout done in PBR

3D cars in parking lot

Custom trees and 3D grass

Fully reproduced LICR aeroclub

Major buildings around airport reproduced in 3D

3D approach custom lights

3D apron vehicles with animation

Customizable density of some 3D object and animation of vehicles

Main city buildings such as "Stadio Granillo"

