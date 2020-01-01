  • Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria Professional for P3D v4/v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-16-2020 06:33 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria Professional for P3D v4/v5

    Fly to the tip of Italy's distinctive boot shape -with Reggio Calabria professional. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Reggio Calabria, named after Italian Royal Air Force war-hero Tito Minniti, who was born in Reggio Calabria.

    Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria Professional for P3D v4/v5

    Reggio Calabria professional comes with all airport buildings and facilities as well as detailed terminals. Immerse yourself in this beautiful South Italian region: all major buildings around the airport have been reproduced in 3D and the surrounding cityscape has been done with customized autogen. Numerous 3D objects as well as ground rain effects during bad weather are bringing this scenery to life.

    Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria Professional for P3D v4/v5

    Features

    • PBR ground poly
    • Ground rain effects
    • Sat image surrounding the airport orbx compatible
    • Custom Terrain mesh
    • Surrounding cityscape done with customized autogen
    • Airport buildings with latest layout done in PBR
    • 3D cars in parking lot
    • Custom trees and 3D grass
    • Fully reproduced LICR aeroclub
    • Major buildings around airport reproduced in 3D
    • 3D approach custom lights
    • 3D apron vehicles with animation
    • Customizable density of some 3D object and animation of vehicles
    • Main city buildings such as "Stadio Granillo"

    Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria Professional for P3D v4/v5

    Purchase Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria Professional for P3D v4/v5

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing bristol california canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rcca

    Airport?

    Thread Starter: Rcca

    Anyone may know what airport this maybe, my friend has picture on his desktop, he said he does not know either, he is curious country where the...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 07:54 PM Go to last post
    Flyguybc

    FS9 Recommendations - Best Payware Narrowbody Jet with realistic FMS and Flight Model

    Thread Starter: Flyguybc

    Hello I'm looking to purchase a narrowbody jet that has a realistic working FMS and realistic flight model. I don't care about liveries, repaints...

    Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 07:42 PM Go to last post
    degeus

    Mesh add-on vs Photoreal scenery

    Thread Starter: degeus

    Hi, Is there any added value for a Mesh-package in an area/country/state when there is a Photo-real addon active for that area? In default areas it...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 06:51 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: HJG 20th Anniversary Web Site Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20703-HJG-20th-Anniversary-Web-Site-Update

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 04:50 PM Go to last post