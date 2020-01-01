  • Nimbus Simulation Studios Releases BN-2 Islander

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-16-2020 11:57 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Nimbus Simulation Studios Releases BN-2 Islander

    Features

    • Highly detailed 3D model
    • 4K textures
    • Full PBR Textures for quality refection
    • 3D Custom Sound System
    • Animated switches
    • Rattling and vibrations
    • Accurate handling and flight characteristics
    • Accurate performance based on performance charts
    • Realistic night lighting with custom lights and textures
    • VR ready (includes yoke manipulator)
    • Ice buildup visual effect
    • 8 liveries and more to come

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: bn-2, islander, nimbus

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing bristol california canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Build Your Own VFR Scenery With FSEarthTiles

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?17223-Build-Your-Own-VFR-Scenery-With-FSEarthTiles

    Last Post By: DavidN16 Today, 12:09 PM Go to last post
    dogdish

    What are your thoughts on terrain mesh for V5?

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    Couldn't wait for FS2020, so FINALLY got V5. Was relieved that most of the ORBX FSX scenery I bought (several Regions I know contain their own...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 10:18 AM Go to last post
    Flyguybc

    FS9 Recommendations - Best Payware Narrowbody Jet with realistic FMS and Flight Model

    Thread Starter: Flyguybc

    Hello I'm looking to purchase a narrowbody jet that has a realistic working FMS and realistic flight model. I don't care about liveries, repaints...

    Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 08:35 AM Go to last post
    phanson

    Gray aircraft and blurry scenery textures

    Thread Starter: phanson

    After flying for a while aircraft textures get all gray and scenery textures blurry. When approaching a airport, they suddenly is ok again. Any...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 06:03 AM Go to last post