Nimbus Simulation Studios Releases BN-2 Islander
Published on 06-16-2020 11:57 AM
Features
- Highly detailed 3D model
- 4K textures
- Full PBR Textures for quality refection
- 3D Custom Sound System
- Animated switches
- Rattling and vibrations
- Accurate handling and flight characteristics
- Accurate performance based on performance charts
- Realistic night lighting with custom lights and textures
- VR ready (includes yoke manipulator)
- Ice buildup visual effect
- 8 liveries and more to come
