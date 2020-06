SimHeaven Releases X-Europe Version 5

SimHeaven have released Europe Version 5, an update to one of the most comprehensive and impressive freeware add-ons available for X-Plane:

This full update has many improvements using the latest OSM data:

New region Northern Germany (new objects and facades)

New region UK/Ireland (only roof colors adapted)

Improved generation of layers (scenery and forests changed position)

Service streets (even in airports) removed

More precise settings of buildings

New generated layer 3 - 7

Now ortho overlays needed for OSM+autogen areas

Source